Jimmy (Jim) L. Morgan 77, of Atlantic, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 14 at the Evangelical Free Church, located at 1 E 22nd St, Atlantic.Survivors include his wife, Janet Morgan of Atlantic.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jimmy's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.