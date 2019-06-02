Jo Wagner, 69, of Atlantic, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Open visitation will be available at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at Roland Funeral Home. Visitation and viewing with the family present will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Roland Funeral Home.
Per Jo's request cremation will take place following the visitation and a Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 10 at the Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for later designation to a nursing school to assist with tuition for students wanting to serve others in the nursing field as Jo did for many years.
Survivors include her husband, Jack.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jo's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 2, 2019