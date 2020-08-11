Joan C. Larsen, 90, of Atlantic, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at The Heritage House in Atlantic.
Joan was born March 13, 1930, in Council Bluffs, daughter to Thomas and Ella (Pieper) Cavanaugh. She graduated from the Persia High School in 1948. On April 16, 1950, Joan married Lyle Lawrence Larsen at the Audubon Methodist Church. They farmed in the Exira area and in 1962 they moved to Atlantic.
She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, quilting, sewing little dresses for Africa, cooking, baking, multiple bus tours, and attending many church activities.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle; daughter, Lucille; her parents; sisters, Ida May Cavanaugh and Janell Stauffer; and brother, Darrell Boehler.
Joan is survived by her children, Virlee (Robin) Reed of Clear Lake, Minn., Lynn (Sue) Larsen of Anita, and Valonda (Tim) Burke of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Chris (LeAnn) Reed, Angeline (David) Abts, Michael Burke, Lucas Larsen, Stephen Burke, and Christopher Burke; great-grandchildren, Riley, Andrew and Ashley Reed; and a few cousins, nieces and nephews.
Open visitation will be from 12-7 p.m. with family present from 5–7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic, with burial in the Hamlin Lutheran Cemetery, Hamlin.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association
.
The family ask that facemasks be worn in attendance of the services.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is handling the arrangements for the Larsen family. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.