Joan Lafrenz, 85, of Atlantic, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Open visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 4 followed by visitation with the family present from 5 – 7 p.m., at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 5 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Burial will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joan's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 1, 2019