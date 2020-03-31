|
Joan Mae Houser, 87, of Griswold, died March 26, 2020, at the Griswold Care Center, in Griswold. She was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Cass County, near Lewis.
An open viewing will be held at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold on Sunday, March 29 from 1-5 p.m. The family will not be present at any time. Due to CDC guidelines there cannot be more than 10 people in the funeral home at a time.
Survivors include her husband Gerald of Griswold.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2020