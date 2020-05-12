Joan Marie Campbell, 72, of Aplington, was born the daughter of John H, and Lillian M. (Chalupsky) Collinson on Jan. 1, 1948, Marshalltown. Her father would refer to her as number two, of seven children. She received her education from the Atlantic High School and graduated in 1966.
On Dec. 18, 1966, Joan was united in marriage with Larry Edwin Campbell at a Methodist Church in Atlantic. Larry was serving in the U.S. Navy and they were stationed all around the world. Joan worked part time in the Navy Exchange. She also made flags for the graduating ROTC classes each year. To this union three children were born, Wade, Robert and Angela. In 1984 the family settled in Webster City. Joan was a manager at Casey's General Store in Webster City. The couple divorced in 1985. In 1989 Joan attended Iowa Central Community College in Webster City and graduated with Liberal Arts Degree in 1990.
Joan was married to Jerry Eugene Helton in 1997 in Holyoke, Colo. Joan worked as the facility manager for Iowa Select in Holyoke, Colo. The couple was divorced in 2004.
Joan was a member of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, coloring, making various crafts, especially for her family as presents. Joan loved to decorate for each season and every holiday too. She was a very proud and loving grandmother.
Joan passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Maple Manor Village, Aplington, from natural causes. She preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, John Collinson.
Joan is survived by two sons, Wade (Brenda) Campbell of Parkersburg, and Robert (Teresa) Campbell of Huxley; one daughter, Angela Campbell of Ackley; 10 grandchildren, Olivia, Raechel, Bryce, Alexis, Daniel, Alison, Quinton, Cordell, Carlson and Beau; four great grandchildren; two step sons, D.J. (Denise) Helton of Eldora, and Jason (Miki) Helton of Marshalltown; two brothers and three sisters, Jane (Matthew) McNeeley of Boston, Mass., Jean (Larry) Jesse of Ames, Jim (Sheryl) Collinson of Toledo, Janet (Richard) Carrol of Muscatine, and Joel (Patsy) Collinson of Grimes.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 12, 2020.