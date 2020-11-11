1/
Joann Kuhr Lambertsen
Joann Kuhr Lambertsen, 77, of Garwin, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames.
Per the wishes of Joann and her family, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Lambertsen.
Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Joann and her family. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
