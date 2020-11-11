Joann Kuhr Lambertsen, 77, of Garwin, died on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Mary Greeley Hospital in Ames.
Per the wishes of Joann and her family, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Lambertsen.
Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Joann and her family. For additional questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com
or call 641-844-1234.