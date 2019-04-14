JoAnne Black, 84, of Anita, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
JoAnne was born Aug. 27, 1934, in Manning, to Leonard and Hattie (Pearson) Jorgensen Sr. She grew up in the Wiota and Anita area and attended school there, graduating from the Anita High School.
She was married to Norman Holste and then later to Paul Black. She worked as a bookkeeper and really enjoyed it, and spent many years as a homemaker.
JoAnne played basketball in her younger years and loved to go dancing. Later on she valued the many places she had traveled.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Hattie (George) Rocholz; her father, Leonard Jorgensen Sr.; her brother, Leonard Jorgensen Jr.; and her son-in-law, Rob Carpenter.
JoAnne is survived by her son, Jeff (Lori) Holste of Marne; a daughter, Tammie Carpenter of Caldwell, Idaho; grandchildren, Eric (Jackie) Holste of Shenandoah, Emily (Travis) Barrett of Shelby, and Stephanie Carpenter of Caldwell, Idaho; great-grandchildren, Alex Barrett, Michael Barrett, Davin Holste, Ellison Holste and Camden Holste.
Per JoAnne's wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a private family graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Anita at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2019