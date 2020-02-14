Home

Joe B. Mewhirter Obituary
Joe B. Mewhirter, 88, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Allen Place in Atlantic.
A Masonic service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 followed by visitation with the family present until 7 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Burial will be at the Hillside Cemetery in Elliott.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joe's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020
