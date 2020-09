Joey Weihs, 46, of Marne, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.A Celebration of Life graveside service will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2 at Brighton Township Cemetery, northeast of Marne.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joey's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.