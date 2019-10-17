|
John Charles Molgaard, 81, of Atlantic, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at his home.
The son of H. Folmer and Helen Leona (Foss) Molgaard, John was born Oct. 28, 1937, at the Atlantic Hospital in Atlantic. John was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Atlantic. He attended Atlantic Community Schools graduating with the High School Class of 1956, and then earned a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University in Ames. On Aug. 11, 1961, he enlisted in the United States Army and served with the 101st Airborne Division as a pilot. During his time of service, he was an instructor pilot and combat engineer and having been honorably discharged as a 1st Lieutenant on Aug. 10, 1964.
On Sept. 25, 1965, he was united in marriage to Karen Radcliffe in Philadelphia, Pa. They were blessed with two sons, John and Peter. In 1965, John began his career with the Ingersoll-Rand Company starting as a sales engineer for heavy equipment, then holding various management roles in the production, construction and engineering departments before finally serving as Division President. During his employment with Ingersoll-Rand, John and Karen lived in several places including Cedar Rapids, Park Ridge, Ill., Summit, N.J., Winston Salem, N.C. and Geneva, Switzerland, before retiring to Atlantic in 1990.
John belonged to the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Omaha, Neb. He was a founding member of ARISE (Atlantic Rock Island Society Enterprise), active in the Atlantic Rotary, served on the boards of the Danish Immigrant Museum of America in Elk Horn, and Cass County Memorial Hospital Foundation and subsequently, was the chairman for the Cass County Memorial Hospital Board. He was a lifetime member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and the Iowa State Alumni Association. John had a passion for historical building restoration and preservation, was a vintage boat enthusiast and enjoyed classic cars. He loved to ride motorcycles and was an avid arborist. In his spare time, he would spend time with his family at their vacation home on Smith Mountain Lake near Huddleston, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Molgaard of Atlantic; sons, John Radcliffe (Rebecca) Molgaard of Omaha, Neb., Peter Folmer (Aubrey) Molgaard of Anita; grandchildren, Sorynn, Benton, Nissa, Grayson, and Elin; sisters, Mary Zellmer of Atlantic, Suzanne McCoy of Spirit Lake, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Interment will be held in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019