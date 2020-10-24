1/1
John Dale Chester
1952 - 2020
John Dale Chester, 68, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.

John was born March 9, 1952, in Atlantic to Lawrence and Hilda K. (Nielsen) Chester. He attended school in Atlantic and graduated from the Atlantic High School in 1970.

After graduation, John went to work for the Iowa DOT in August of 1971. John joined the US Army on October 10, 1972. While in the army, he served in Korea on the DMZ. After his discharge from the Army in July 1974, John returned to work at the DOT. While working at the DOT, John was a supervisor and a bridge inspector until he retired in 2015.

He was united in marriage to Mary Struthers on May 24, 1992.

John was a long-time member of the Elks Lodge #445, VFW Post #3415, and the American Legion. John also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, bowling, and playing pool. John would trap racoons and opossums and then release them on his farm. He loved taking care of the family farm and the times he spent visiting with friends at the Elbow Room.

John was a long-time supporter of the NRA, Wounded Warrior Project, USO, the Northern Plains Reservation, and numerous other charities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Hilda Chester, and his wife Mary.

John is survived by his children, Chris Droll of Atlantic, JeenLee (Matt) Nielsen of Exira, and Meagan (Anthony) Dillon of Spirit Lake; grandchildren, Katelin Mary, Hunter Lee and Crew McAlpin, Deagan Dillon, and Zoey and Zander Nielsen; a sister, Judy (Larry) DeBord of Atlantic; nieces and nephews, Stephanie (Ben) Trannel of West Des Moines, IA, Shane (Tammy) DeBord of Atlantic, Stacie (Eric) Euken of Wiota, and Scott (Katie) DeBord of Atlantic; and by numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of John's life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later time.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2020.
