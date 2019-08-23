|
John Frederick Schroeder, the son of Frederick C. and Emelia (Stamp) Schroeder, was born April 25, 1924, in Preston, and died Aug. 15, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, at the age of 95 years, three months, and 21 days.
John attended and graduated High School and later attended the University of Connecticut graduating with a Bachelor's Degree. On June 9, 1943, he enlisted into the United States Navy where he completed Basic Training in San Diego, Calif., and later was stationed at Adak, Alaska, and Tanaga, Ala. He was honorably discharged as a Yeoman 1st Class on May 2, 1946.
On June 2, 1946, he was united in marriage to Frances Bloshinsky in Orange County, Calif. He lived in Dubuque and Atlantic, where he was employed at Walnut Grove for several years before becoming and insurance agent. He was an insurance agent from 1969 until he retired in 2014 selling for several different companies during his career. Most recently he worked with Donnie Drennan in Atlantic until he retired at the age of 90.
John was a member of the Atlantic Gospel Chapel in Atlantic. He was a member of the Pymosa Lodge #271 AF&AM and just received his 50-year Masonic Certificate on Aug. 12, 2019, and a 50 year member of the Nisha Valley Shriner Club both in Atlantic. He was also a lifelong member of the American Legion Post #578 in Gravity. John was a member of the Life Underwriters Insurance Association for his entire career serving in many capacities as an officer both locally and on the state level. John received seven national Quality Awards and the prestigious National Sales Achievement Award three times in his 45 years. He was an avid reader and especially loved to read Zane Gray books and other western novels, but you also would find him reading his Bible every day. He enjoyed watching college football and basketball and you would often see him attending and supporting the Atlantic Trojans in many activities including music performances.
Preceding him in death were his wife Frances Schroeder; his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Louis and Olga (Mager) Bloshinsky; and his sister Marge Papke.
Survivors include his two nephews, Jeff Papke of San Antonio, Texas, and Lonn Papke of Miles; his special friends, Donnie and wife Arlene Drennan of Atlantic; and many other friends.
Per John's wishes he has deeded his body to the University of Iowa Medical School and no services are scheduled at this time. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at the Windham Cemetery in Windham, Conn. at a later date.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019