John Gehling, 91, of Atlantic, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at West Bridge Care and Rehabilitation in Winterset.
John Henry Gehling was born on Jan. 7, 1928, in Carroll, the son of Theodore and Catherine (Hoffman) Gehling. As a child, he enjoyed ice and roller skating. Little did he know that one day at the skate rink he would meet his future wife, Marjorie May Dalhoff. The couple was united in marriage on Oct. 19, 1949, in Halbur, and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Following their marriage, they farmed near Carroll and Lake City, until John was drafted into the United States Army in May of 1954. John and Marjorie moved to Colorado Springs, Colo., where he was stationed. After returning from the service they settled near Carroll, and were blessed to adopt five children, Patrick, Peggy, Tim, Philip and Pam. In the mid 1970's, they moved to a farm five miles south of Adair. John loved what life had to offer him and his family on the farm; he was always proud to have his own farming operation. He not only loved working the land, but working with his livestock. In March of 1987, John and Marjorie moved to Atlantic.
He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, where he was active in the Knights of Columbus and also helped maintain the cemetery. John was also a member of the Anita American Legion Post #210 for 46 years.
John raised a large garden not only on the farm, but also after moving to town. His love of the outdoors didn't stop with agriculture, he also enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a true tinkerer; he could fix anything even if that meant designing and building his own part to fix it. A few of his projects were likely found at the many local auctions he attended. Never one to dance, he and Marjorie did listen to polka music and old-time country. Time with family and friends was something he looked forward too; whether it be a game of cards (pitch being his favorite) or attending family reunions on both sides. John was always happy and thankful for the many blessings he was given!
John is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Winterset; children, Patrick Gehling of Denison, Peggy (Tony Keck) Rater of Lenexa, Kan., Tim (Leslie) Gehling of Runnells, Phillip Gehling of Atlantic, and Pam (Jerry) Ticknor of Winterset; grandchildren, Erika Rater, Corey Gehling, Bryce Gehling, Natalie Ticknor, Hailey Gehling, Kyle Gehling, and Micheal Gehling; sister, Freda Barron of Niles, MI; sisters-in-law, Irma and Donna Gehling; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Catherine Gehling; siblings, Marie (Rod) Eschen, Lucille (Jim) Jackley, Anna (Herman) Rath, Frank (Norma Jean) Gehling, Leonard Gehling, Vincent Gehling, Leo Gehling, and Helen Gray.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 – 8 p.m., Friday, Oct.11 at Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial, with military honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210, will be held in the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019