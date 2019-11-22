Home

Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
John H. Yokimishym

John H. Yokimishyn Obituary
John H. Yokimishyn, 75, of Atlantic, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Yokimishyn of Atlantic; children, Sherry (Kirk) Marcuson of Kansas City, Mo., Steven Yokimishyn of Omaha, Neb. and David (Nicci) Yokimishyn of Wesley; grandchildren, Derek, Jacob and Jae Marcuson; and Abigail, Alyssa, Carlie and Audrina Yokimishyn; sisters-in-law, Shirley Arn of Denison, and Barb (Ken) Sparbel of Davenport; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Lou Hill and brother-in-law, Jerry Arn.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic with Pastor Donald McLean of the Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic, officiating.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019
