John H. Yokimishyn, 75, of Atlantic, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Southlawn Cemetery in Atlantic at a later date.
Survivors include his wife Sharon Yokimishyn of Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 17, 2019