John K. Weighton, 65, of Audubon, died Aug. 22, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.



Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.



A private family Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



Survivors include his wife, Peggy Weighton of Audubon and his step-mother, Sharlette Weighton of Audubon.



The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store