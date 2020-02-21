Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for John Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Andersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Andersen Obituary
John L. Andersen, 81, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation with family will be from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn.
Burial will be at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left a www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -