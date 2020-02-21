|
|
John L. Andersen, 81, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation with family will be from noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church in Elk Horn.
Burial will be at the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery in Elk Horn at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left a www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2020