John Lee Hansen, 91, of Audubon, died Nov. 5, 2020 at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is currently pending at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.



The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

