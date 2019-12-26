|
|
John M. Robinson, the son of Frank Mather and Ila Ruth (Reynolds) Robinson, was born Nov. 6, 1918, near Lewis. He died Dec. 23, 2019, at the Heritage House in Atlantic, at the age of 101 years, one month, and 17 days.
John graduated from Lewis High School at the age of 16 years. After graduation, he continued to live with his parents, helping on the farm. On June 1, 1940, he married Dorothea Linke, eloping to Maryville, Mo. Two children were born to this union, Jim and Darla. John and Dorothea lived and farmed near Lewis until his retirement in 1970. After retiring, Dorothea and John moved to Griswold. Dorothea died in 2001, shortly after they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. In 2002, John moved to Atlantic.
John was very active in the community. He was a member of Cass Lodge #412 A.F. & A. M. He had been a 4-H leader and had served on the county fair board. He was a county supervisor for seven years, a member of the Cass County Hospital board for 19 years, and a Pioneer Seed Corn salesman. As well, he convinced his five grandchildren that he was the world's best popcorn maker.
John is preceded in death by his wife Dorothea; his parents; his brother Boyd; his sisters, Phyllis Harper and Jean Burnham; and his son-in-law, Sylvester Petryk.
He is survived by his children, Darla Petryk of Courtney, B.C., and Jim Robinson and wife Pamela of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren: Adam Petryk and wife Michelle of Boston, Mass., Andrea Hikisch and husband Cormac of Smithers, B.C., Tanya Petryk and husband John Rushforth of Courtney, B.C., Jeffrey Robinson and wife Connie of Manchaca, Texas, and Kelly Edwards and husband Frank of Austin, Texas; 10 great-grandchildren; his brother Leo Robinson and wife Arlene of Griswold; and his sisters Helen Erickson of Griswold, and Ruth Feigenbutz of Oakland. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019