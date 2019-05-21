John Peters

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family and friends of John..."
Service Information
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA
50022
(712)-243-4111
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hockenberry Funeral Home
Atlantic, IA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Hockenberry Funeral Home
Atlantic, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church
Lewis, IA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

John Peters, 81, of Ames, formerly of Lewis, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Visitation with family will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 21 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa, with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 22 at the Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church, Lewis followed by a reception. Private burial will be in Lewis Cemetery at a later time.
John is survived by his wife, Suzanne S. Peters, and his daughter, Sabina S. Peters-Daywater.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.