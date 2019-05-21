John Peters, 81, of Ames, formerly of Lewis, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
Visitation with family will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 21 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa, with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 22 at the Lewis United Congregational Methodist Church, Lewis followed by a reception. Private burial will be in Lewis Cemetery at a later time.
John is survived by his wife, Suzanne S. Peters, and his daughter, Sabina S. Peters-Daywater.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 21, 2019