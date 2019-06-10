Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Roscoe. View Sign Service Information Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic 1804 East 7th Street Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

John Roscoe, 64, of Corcoran, Minn., and formerly of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home in Corcoran.

John was born April 30, 1955, in Algona, to Wallace Ray and Enid Joy (Roth) Roscoe. He grew up in Atlantic and graduated from Atlantic Senior High School in 1973. He then attended the CE School of Commerce and Iowa Central Community College.

He was a buyer and manager for Musicland Group from 1979 until 1994. During that time, he lived in Montana until 1982 at which time he moved to Utah. He was a resident of Minnesota from 1984 until the time of his death. While in Minnesota, he was a parts counterman for various Ford Motor Company dealerships.

John was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Elks Lodge.

Photography was a big part of John's life. He also enjoyed animals and was fascinated with Raptors. John loved to cook as well as watching movies and listening to music. He enjoyed biking, waterfalls, the Rockies, and astronomy. He loved his cat and cherished his close friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Louise Roscoe Rothfarb; and his parents, Wallace Ray and Enid Joy Roscoe.

John is survived by two nephews, David Rothfarb of Somerville, Ma., and Joseph Rothfarb of El Cerrito, Calif.; a niece, Rachel Ernst of Mill Valley Calif.; and a cousin, Susan Chase of San Diego, Calif.; and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 11 at the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials may be left to the family's wishes to be designated at a later date.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at



