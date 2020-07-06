1/
John Shannon
John Shannon, 65, of rural Pottawattamie County, formerly of Lewis, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 10 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Visitation, with the family present, will he held prior to the service at the funeral home starting at 1 p.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jul. 6, 2020.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
