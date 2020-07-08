John Shannon, 65, of rural Pottawattamie County, formerly of Lewis, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
John Kevin Shannon was born on May 8, 1955, in Council Bluffs, the son of Randal and Shirley Shannon. John's early years were basically known as the "Jimmy and Johnny" years, where he and his brother could often be found being mischievous. He grew up living in rural Logan, before moving to Lewis in 1965. John graduated from Griswold High School in 1973. Following graduation, he worked for Allied Engineering in Atlantic, until moving to Roland, in the early 90's to take a job with Story Construction. While with the company, he helped build numerous schools, water treatment plants and hog confinements throughout Iowa. In 1998, he moved to St. Joseph, Mo.; remaining in the construction business until returning to Iowa, in 2015, to be near family. He was a huge help to his son, JK and wife, Shelly with their animals and various projects around their acreage, including ones for the bunny farm. John treated the calves, goats, and pigs like they were his own kids; giving them each a name and checking on them routinely throughout the day.
On Aug. 28, 1976, he was united in marriage to Pam Larsen.
John enjoyed the outdoors and looked forward to fishing and canoeing trips with family and friends. A hobby, that was a surprise to many, was that he had researched and bought supplies for gold panning and was hoping he would have the chance someday to give it a try. He was a hard worker and wasn't home a lot due to working construction, but his kids never doubted they would have a roof over their heads and food on the table. When he was blessed with grandchildren, it lit a spark in him; looking forward to spending time with them and spoiling them rotten. It became a joke over time, but who could forget his beloved red and white Yamaha stocking hat.
John is survived by his mother, Shirley Shannon of Lewis; children, Heather (Brian) Sandstrom of Indianapolis, Ind., JK (Shelly) Shannon, of Walnut, Sara (Dan) Connor, of Waukee; grandchildren, Cody, Carson, Dakota, Pastel, Payton, Jacinda, Reese, Grier, and George; great-grandchildren, Daisy, Nova and Grey; sister, Dianne (Steve) Park of Bloomfield; brother, Jim (Mary) Shannon of Atlantic; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Randal Shannon.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 10 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Visitation, with the family present, will be held prior to the service at the funeral home starting at 1 p.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for John's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.