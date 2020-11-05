John Theodore Jennings, the son of Lyman and Alva (Owens) Jennings, was born Nov. 23, 1925 in Brownell, Kan. He died Oct. 30, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic, at the age of 94 years, 11 months and seven days.

John graduated from high school in 1943 and immediately joined the Navy, serving in the South Pacific Theater during WWII. John received a Purple Heart after being wounded. After being honorably discharged, he was employed by the Fullerton Lumber Company, working in yards in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa. He was located to Griswold in 1957. After his retirement, he owned and operated the Lock and Key Business, selling out to American Security in 1980. John lived in Griswold until 2017, when he moved to Atlantic Specialty Care.

John was a member of the Griswold United Methodist Church, the American Legion, the NVRA, and had been in the Lion's Club and on the Griswold Fire Department. John had enjoyed flying, having obtained his commercial pilots' license. He liked golfing, bowling, and traveling. John spent immeasurable time in his woodworking shop.

John is preceded in death by his wife Jean on Jan. 5, 2014; his parents; his brother William Jennings; and his sisters Arva Brasel and Opal Pollard.

John is survived by his son Jerry of Redondo Beach, Calif.; his longtime friend Nancy Freeman of Atlantic, faithful friends Lynn and Pat Schaaf; and all the new friends he had made at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Per John's wishes, there will be no services.

