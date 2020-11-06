John W. Sampson, 80, of Walnut, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Visitation with family will be from 3 – 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Walnut.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Sunday, Nov. 8 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Walnut.
Burial will be in the Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements.