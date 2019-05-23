Jolene M. Hasbrouck, 48, of Audubon, died May 10, 2109 at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb.
The Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Sunday May 26 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the St. Patrick's Parish Center in Audubon. Interment will be at later date.
Survivors include her significant other, Brad Knueven of Audubon; her father John Kirchoff of Audubon and her mother Bonnie Christensen of Elmore, Ohio.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 23, 2019