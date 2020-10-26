Jon S. Mathisen, 65, of Carroll, and formerly of Atlantic, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll.
Jon Sheldon Mathisen was born March 15, 1955, in Atlantic, to James Milo and Genevieve (Rotherham) Mathisen. He grew up in Atlantic attending Atlantic Schools. He worked for Crouse Cartage while living in Atlantic.
In 1975, Jon moved to Carroll and was employed by Pepsi-Cola and Farmland. He collected Pepsi memorabilia and was an avid fan of 1970's music.
Preceding Jon in death were his parents, Mike and Genevieve Mathisen; brother, James "Jim" Mathisen; and sisters, Denise McDaniel and her husband Paul, and Phyllis Ehle.
Those left with very fine memories and love are his long-time partner, Tamara Stout of Carroll; daughters, Trisha (Andrew) Geary and Jeni Becker all of Carroll; grandchildren, Aven, Kaden and Trenton Vandenburg, Angel Geary and Ellie Wenck; brother, Terry and wife Jane "Janie" Mathisen of Atlantic; and sisters, Cindy Booton of Griswold, and Janice Peterson of Atlantic.
A visitation with family will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Not being one for ceremonial affairs, Jon requested to not have a formal funeral.
Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.