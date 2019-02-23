Jonathan J. Herron, 22, of Exira, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at his home in Exira.
Visitation with family will be from 9 – 10:30 a.m., with a funeral starting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019