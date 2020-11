Joyce A. Hinkel, 70, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.Visitation with family will be from 10 – 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery east of Exira.Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.