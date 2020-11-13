Joyce A. Hinkel, 70, of Atlantic, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Joyce Ann Hinkel was born Jan. 8, 1950, to Robert and Dorothy (Marnin) Tibben in Audubon. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church near Adair.
She attended a two room country school house up the hill from her home through the third grade, and then went to Exira Elementary School. She graduated from the Exira High School in 1968. She then went to the University of Iowa School of Nursing graduating in 1972 with a BSN, and making her a huge Hawkeye fan.
Joyce worked at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha, Neb. While living in Omaha, she was married to Richard Hinkel in May of 1973. They moved to Liberty, Mo., where she worked at Bethany Hospital in Kansas City, Kan. While in Liberty, they hosted three foreign exchange students, Monica, Flovia and Vesa. Joyce considered these three her children and they considered her their second mom. They then moved near Rolla, Mo., and worked at the Rolla Hospital, and helped run the Gasconade Campground and RV Park. Joyce later moved to Columbia, Mo., where she worked at the University Hospitals, until her retirement in 2006. Joyce then moved to Atlantic, IA, where she resided at the Heritage House.
Joyce enjoyed reading, cross stitch, crocheting, making prayer shawls for church, and she loved humming birds, and her dog Bandit.
Preceding Joyce in death were her maternal grandparents, Michael and Lelia Marnin; paternal grandparents, Clarence and Anna Tibben; father, Robert Tibben; brother, Vernon Tibben; nephew, Christopher Tibben; niece, Jennifer Erb; brother-in-law, Charles M. Cumming; and Bob Hook.
Surviving Joyce are her mother, Dorothy Tibben of Atlantic; sisters, Janet (Fred) Klute of Atlantic, Virginia Tull of Centerville, Kathy (Randy) Seiberling of Baxter; nieces, Sarah Zach and Kelly of Lake City, Carrie (Michael) Bauer of Audubon, and Cheryl (Billy) Eggert-Ackerman of Centerville; nephew, Eric (Mindy) Nelson of Walnut; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to Huntington's, Good Samaritan fund at the Heritage House or Zion Lutheran Church.
Visitation with family will be from 10 – 11 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. A mask mandate will be enforced. The funeral will be posted on our website the following day.
Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery east of Exira.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.