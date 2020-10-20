1/
Joyce (Mullen) Kinser
Joyce (Mullen) Kinser, 88, of Lenox, formerly of Corning, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at CHI Mercy Hospital in Corning.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Victoria Cemetery south of Massena. Social distancing will be practiced and facemasks are recommended. Open visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center in Corning.

Memorials may be directed to the Carbon Hall or The Alzheimer's Association. Memories can be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2020.
