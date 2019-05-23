Joye Carr, 75, of Anita, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Celebration of Life Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Anita. Burial will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, beginning at 10a.m. at the church.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford Carr, Sr. of Anita.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joye's family and her arrangements. Condolences may at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 23, 2019