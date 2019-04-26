Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juaquetta M. Barclay. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juaquetta M. Barclay of West Des Moines passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. We are deeply saddened by this great loss, but we know her sufferings have ended after a brave battle with cancer.

Juaquetta was born Sept. 21, 1930 in Carroll, to Hilda (Mailander) Jorgensen and George Jorgensen. She moved to Wiota as an infant. She was a 1948 graduate of Wiota High School and a member of the girls State Tournament basketball teams in 1947 and 1948. After graduating, she moved to Des Moines and worked in accounting at Northwestern Bell (later US West) for 29 years. She met Raymond C. Barclay on a blind date in 1952, and they were married on Aug. 18, 1953 at St. John's Catholic Church.

After Juaquetta retired from US West in 1986, she enjoyed time with her family in both Iowa and Florida. She took vacations with her daughters (Ann and Theresa) and their families to cabin lake resorts in Hayward, Wis. She liked boat rides on the lake, scenic drives through the forest area, shopping in town, and playing card games. She also often traveled to Tampa, Fla. where son Michael and his family lived. She spent time in Florida watching her grandkids play sports, going to movies and the beach, and shopping. In addition, she enjoyed puzzles, Iowa Hawkeye games, and volunteering for charitable activities.

Juaquetta is survived by two daughters, Ann (Larry) Wheeler of West Des Moines, and Theresa (Gene) McElmeel of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents, Hilda and George; son, Michael; infant son and daughter, James Allan and Mary Catherine; brother, Bud Jorgensen, and sister, Mildred Davidson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 4 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Theresa Catholic Church in Des Moines or MercyOne Johnston Hospice in Johnston. Online condolences are welcome at

