Judith E. Deist, 73, of Audubon, died June 18, 2020 at The Friendship Home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22 at 10 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Sunday, June 21 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
Survivors include her husband Duane Deist of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 20, 2020.
