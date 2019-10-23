|
Judith "Judy" Ilene (Hamilton) Bolton, 79, of Grain Valley, Mo., formerly of Atlantic, died on Oct. 19, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. The family will greet family and friends from 3-4 p.m. The visitation and service will be held at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Blue Springs, Mo . In leu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Judy to Variety Children's Charity of Kansas City, at varietykc.org/donate or P.O Box 3446 Shawnee, Kan. 66203.
Survivors include her husband Richard.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019