Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of Memories Funeral Home
30000 East Valor Drive
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 463-4030
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ilene (Hamilton) "Judy" Bolton

Send Flowers
Judith Ilene (Hamilton) "Judy" Bolton Obituary
Judith "Judy" Ilene (Hamilton) Bolton, 79, of Grain Valley, Mo., formerly of Atlantic, died on Oct. 19, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. The family will greet family and friends from 3-4 p.m. The visitation and service will be held at Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Blue Springs, Mo . In leu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Judy to Variety Children's Charity of Kansas City, at varietykc.org/donate or P.O Box 3446 Shawnee, Kan. 66203.
Survivors include her husband Richard.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.