Judy A. (Hiatt) Paulsen, 76, of Denison and formerly of Atlantic, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison.
Judith Ann was born on June 1, 1943, in Atlantic, the daughter of Lyle Earl and Myrna Ardith (Starlin) Hiatt. She graduated from Atlantic High School in 1961.
She attended the Atlantic Gospel Chapel for many years. Judy loved time with grandkids; especially having them over to make cutout sugar cookies complete with frosting and decorations! A little drop of almond extract in both the cookies and the frosting made them extra tasty. Family was always important and in earlier times, she enjoyed a ritual of stopping at her own mother's home every morning before work for a cup of coffee.
Judy looked forward to camping and sitting around the campfire with family and friends. She was always working with her hands; whether it was at home gardening (both vegetable and flower), crafting, scrapbooking or at work typing and later keyboarding, calculating on the adding machine and into the computer era. She regularly made large batches of mints and rolls; half would be cinnamon rolls for the freezer and the other half were dinner rolls for the family. Judith was always full of life!
Judy will be deeply missed by her daughters, Marissa "Missy" (Doug) Lamaak and Jennifer "Jen" (Jason) Schwenke; grandchildren, Ashely Brown, Noah Lamaak, Ivy Lamaak, Kaeden Schwenke and Piper Schwenke; great-grandchildren, Bentley Brown, Khloe Brown, Brynn Brown, Kolt Brown and Theo Lamaak; and nieces, nephews and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Myrna Hiatt, and brother, Phil Hiatt.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Atlantic Cemetery. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held at Roland Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Gideons International.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 17, 2019