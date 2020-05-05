Judy D. Kiger, 71, of Audubon, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Audubon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Friday, May 8 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 to 7 p.m.

Survivors include her husband Dean Kiger of Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

