Judy D. Kiger, 71, of Audubon, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Friday, May 8 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 to 7 p.m.
Survivors include her husband Dean Kiger of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 5, 2020.