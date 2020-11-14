Judy Elwood, 79, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 1 – 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A graveside service will be held following the visitation on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., at the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. The family has requested masks be worn at the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers. memorials may be directed to the family.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com