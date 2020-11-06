Judy J. Warwick, 78, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines.
Visitation with the family present will be from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10 at the First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 16 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. The service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
in the days following the service.
Survivors include her husband Gary.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Judy's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
.