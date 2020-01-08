Home

Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Julie Ann Christensen

Julie Ann Christensen Obituary
Julie Ann Christensen, 53, of Urbandale, formerly of Audubon, died Dec. 31, 2019 at her home in Urbandale.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m, at the Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

Survivors include her mother Nadine Christensen of Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020
