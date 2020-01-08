|
Julie Ann Christensen, 53, of Urbandale, formerly of Audubon, died Dec. 31, 2019 at her home in Urbandale.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m, at the Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 5 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
Survivors include her mother Nadine Christensen of Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 8, 2020