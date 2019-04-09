Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June E. (Hancock) Holliday. View Sign

June E. (Hancock) Holliday, 82, of Atlantic, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 with family by her side, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. She lived a long and blessed life full of spunk and vigor, and leaves behind a great legacy.

June was born April 2, 1936, in Lewis, to Clarence W. and Veryle (Smiley) Hancock. She attended Lewis Consolidated Schools where she loved playing basketball and attended many State Free-throw contests. She graduated with the Lewis High School Class of 1953, and in 1955 graduated from Simpson College in Indianola with an Associate's Degree in Primary Education. Following graduation, June worked at the Atlantic State Bank.

In August of 1968, she married the love of her life Jerry D. Holliday, and the couple made their home in Brook Park, Ohio. While living in Brook Park, she was employed as an office manager for Snyder & Company insurance. In 1997, June's father Clarence passed away, and they moved back to Atlantic to help care for her and Jerry's mothers.

June was a member of the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis. She served on the Rolling Hills Bank board for a number of years as well as serving as a president of the Homeowners Condo Association. June was also a member of the Atlantic Golf and Country Club where in her free time you could find her enjoying the day on the course. She was an avid bowler in her younger years. Throughout her life June was a social butterfly known for her quick wit and great sense of humor, and hilarious one-liners. She loved the company of other people while having a drink or two, and never knew a stranger in Atlantic. She had an infectious laugh that will be greatly missed. June was a great blessing to others and often helped others and met needs in the community whenever and wherever she could - often anonymously.

June is survived by her son, Kim Richard (Regina) Halleland of Broadview Heights, Ohio; granddaughter, Rachel (Christian) Perez and great grandchildren, Christian, Eve and Isla Perez of Strongsville, Ohio; grandson, Rick (Lisa) Halleland and great grandchildren, Shae, Claire and Owen Halleland all of Brook Park, Ohio; granddaughter, Jane Horton of Alexandria, Virginia; step-grandson, Nick (Jada) Ramsay and step-great grandson Asher Ramsay all of Streetsboro, Ohio; step-granddaughter, Angela (Joseph) Cosentino of Alexandria, Virginia; brother-in-law, Robert (Patricia) Wickwire of Hermosa Beach, California; nephew, Dr. William Wickwire of Hermosa Beach; special cousin, Dave (Phyllis) Hancock of Atlantic, Iowa; and many other cousins on both the Hancock and Smiley sides.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry D. Holliday (of almost 50 years); son, Scott Halleland; parents, Clarence W. and Veryle Hancock; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Hazle Holliday; and her grandson-in-law, Christopher Horton who was killed in action as a sniper in Afghanistan.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club, Saturday, April 13, at noon, followed by a luncheon. The family invites those who loved June to share a few words or a little story. She will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting to "pay it forward" in honor of June. Buy someone's lunch, a coffee or meet someone's need – simple acts of kindness in honor of her legacy of giving. And simply say "It's on June."

Roland Funeral Home is caring for June's family and her arrangements.

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

