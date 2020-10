Karene Kay Eades, 81, died October 9, 2020, at Caring Acres in Anita.Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m., with a memorial service starting at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church in Adair.Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair is in charge of the arrangements.Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.