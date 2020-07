Karen Darleen Krisinger, 84, of Griswold, died July 9, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb. She was born May 3, 1936, in Ventura, Calif.



A private family graveside will be held at Griswold Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Griswold United Methodist Church or the Griswold Care Center Auxiliary, in loving memory of Karen.



Rieken Duhn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store