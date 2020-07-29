Karen Reisberg

Karen Riesberg, 76, of Griswold, formerly of Atlantic and Adair, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.
Karen Eileen was born on March 26, 1944, in Atlantic, the daughter of Roger Dean and Betty Jane (Rowe) Kimball. Karen grew up with a brother and sister and had many fond memories of helping out on the family farm, south of Brayton, and being active in 4-H. She attended Oakfield #7 Country School in Audubon County until starting high school in Exira; graduating in the Class of 1964. Following graduation, she worked as a waitress and nurses' aide.
On Aug. 5, 1974, she was united in marriage to Joe Riesberg in Omaha, Neb., and they were blessed with one daughter. After their marriage the couple settled in Adair. During this time, she received Administrator Training at DMACC through Park Place in Atlantic. Once her training was complete, she served as the Assistant Administrator at Park Place for the next 22 years. Karen loved interacting with the people that she worked with and was forever grateful for the friendships she made. As retirement neared, Joe and Karen sold the farm and moved to Atlantic.
While living in Adair, Karen and Joe had their marriage blessed at St. John's Catholic Church, where she volunteered her time as a CCD teacher, with the women's group, and was on the church council. Karen also was involved in other community events, including BINGO in the park. She was a member of the Brayton Ladies Legion Auxiliary and Royal Neighbors of America. As their daughter, Abby became involved in activities, Karen was right beside her helping with music, dance and 4-H. Karen and Joe loved to go dancing. They also looked forward to visiting local campgrounds for a weekend away. While camping, Karen took the opportunity to throw a line in the water; Joe was never interested in fishing but always was by her side.
Karen will be deeply missed by her daughter, Abby De Jong of Atlantic; her step-children, Fran (Darrell) Tulley of California, Elaine (Larry) Garaghty of Minnesota, Nancy (John) Skoumal of West Des Moines, Mary Brown of Glidden, and Mark Riesberg of Lyton; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Kimball of Atlantic; sisters-in-law, Margie Sibbel of Manning, Dorothy Riesberg and Leona Riesberg, both of Carroll; brother-in-law, Leon (Marlene) Riesberg of Carroll; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Riesberg; parents, Roger and Betty Kimball; grandparents, Clair and Lela (Reinhart) Kimball and Mack and Beulah (McClain) Rowe; brother, William "Bill" Kimball.
Open visitation will be held from 1 – 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. No visitation with the family present is planned.
A private family graveside service will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 a Rosary, Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life luncheon is tentatively set for March 27, 2021, at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Griswold.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Karen's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com