Karene Kay Eades
Karene Kay Eades, 81, died Oct. 9, 2020, at Caring Acres in Anita.
Karene was born Nov. 27, 1938, to her parents, Norman and Orene (Arp) Eades. She grew up in Adair. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Business Administration in 1960. Inspired by Maria Montessori, Karene founded a children's preschool, the Eadeschool, in Iowa City, and also successfully ran The Caterers there. After she retired, she returned to live in Adair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her two brothers and a sister: Barbara, Don, and Lauren.
At Eadeschool, she and her staff nurtured and influenced countless children, by fostering their individuality and creativity, and preparing a firm foundation for future success in life. She will be remembered by her numerous alumni and friends with love and fond affection, and by gourmets, with relish. She was also known as a generous supporter of local artists, writers, and musicians.
Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m., with a memorial service starting at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church in Adair.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
804 5th Street
Adair, IA 50002
641-742-3850
October 18, 2020
I still have such clear and fond memories of Karene and Eades School after so many years! Karene and Carol and Wendy were like family for us - such a warm, safe and fun space for children to learn. The children knew all of that and more, and the adults could see Karene's deep intelligence, creativity and quirky humor as well . She even knew how to share the physical pain she lived with and make it understandable for the kids. And sometimes they got to help her cook. Our son was there from 1978-1980 and our daughter from 1986-1988. Eades School helped me get through graduate school. My kids would go there happily in the morning and were often not ready to be picked up later. Our daughter was a bit shy at first, but it soon became home for her. Thank you Karene!
Kathleen Taylor
Friend
October 17, 2020
Two, four, six, eight! Who do we appreciate? Karene, Karene, Karene, the Queen of Halloween.
She will be missed. ❤
Koch
Friend
October 17, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Karene Eades. She was my daughter’s (Laura Roberts) preschool teacher in the very early 1990s, and quite frankly, the only childcare / preschool facility that she ever liked. When Laura declined to take naps, Karene put her “in charge” of checking on the other kids who were. She was a unique, hysterically funny, warm woman who recognized each child as an individual and honored them as such. Her newsletters were legendary. I thank her for the efforts to provide a safe, comforting, fun, creative and educational place for my daughter and hundreds of other children to thrive. No one did it better. Bless you, and thank you, Karene. May your next journey find you as loved as you were here.
Jodi DeMeulenaere
Friend
