Karene Kay Eades, 81, died Oct. 9, 2020, at Caring Acres in Anita.
Karene was born Nov. 27, 1938, to her parents, Norman and Orene (Arp) Eades. She grew up in Adair. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Business Administration in 1960. Inspired by Maria Montessori, Karene founded a children's preschool, the Eadeschool, in Iowa City, and also successfully ran The Caterers there. After she retired, she returned to live in Adair.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her two brothers and a sister: Barbara, Don, and Lauren.
At Eadeschool, she and her staff nurtured and influenced countless children, by fostering their individuality and creativity, and preparing a firm foundation for future success in life. She will be remembered by her numerous alumni and friends with love and fond affection, and by gourmets, with relish. She was also known as a generous supporter of local artists, writers, and musicians.
Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m., with a memorial service starting at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church in Adair.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.