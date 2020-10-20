I still have such clear and fond memories of Karene and Eades School after so many years! Karene and Carol and Wendy were like family for us - such a warm, safe and fun space for children to learn. The children knew all of that and more, and the adults could see Karene's deep intelligence, creativity and quirky humor as well . She even knew how to share the physical pain she lived with and make it understandable for the kids. And sometimes they got to help her cook. Our son was there from 1978-1980 and our daughter from 1986-1988. Eades School helped me get through graduate school. My kids would go there happily in the morning and were often not ready to be picked up later. Our daughter was a bit shy at first, but it soon became home for her. Thank you Karene!

Kathleen Taylor

Friend