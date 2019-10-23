|
Wayne Jensen, 82, of Atlantic, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Visitation with family will be on Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 – 7 p.m., at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m., at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery with Military Rites by the Atlantic Color Guard and the US Navy Funeral Honors.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 23, 2019