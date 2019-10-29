|
Wayne Jensen, 82, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic from silent aspiration pneumonia.
Wayne was born May 16, 1937, in Greenfield, the son of Carl and Bessie (Bolton) Jensen. He grew up in Greenfield and graduated from the Greenfield High School in 1956.
After graduation, Wayne entered the US Navy in June of 1956. He took his boot camp at Great Lakes, Ill., for 13 weeks. After boot camp, he went to Bremerton, Wash., to serve on the USS Kearsarge, which was an aircraft carrier. He worked in the boiler and generator rooms. Wayne made three nine month cruises to the Far East during his time in the Navy. He served for four years and was discharged in June of 1960 from Long Beach, Calif.
After returning from the service, Wayne began working for Lang's Mobile Service Station in Atlantic. He also worked as a welder for Hellman Machine Shop in Atlantic for several years. He then worked for Van Ert Glass Company for 21 years. He was a maintenance supervisor for Willow Heights and Park Place for 11 years. Wayne also worked part time at REM in Atlantic for seven years.
Wayne married Shirley Louise Smith on April 26, 1958, in Orient.
He was a member of the United Church of Christ. Wayne was on the committee to select the beautiful stained glass windows which are now in the church. Wayne also drove the train for the church's fall festival for many years. He was also a leader of the Brighton 4-H Club, served on the extension council for five years, the Board of Directors for Nishna Valley Trails and was a member of the Audubon County Traveler's Camping Club.
He enjoyed fishing, traveling, animals, visiting with friends, and attending athletic events for the grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and his siblings, Clare Jensen of Columbia, Mo., Betty Matthews of Myrtle Creek, Ore. and Joan Baier of Fontanelle.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Shirley of Atlantic; a son, Douglas Wayne (Rebekah) Jensen of Atlantic; granddaughters, Courtney Jensen of Omaha, Neb., Jada Jensen and Makenzie Jensen of Atlantic; and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Open visitation will be from 1 – 5 p.m., then family present to greet friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m., at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery with Military Rites by the Atlantic Color Guard and the US Navy Funeral Honors.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 29, 2019