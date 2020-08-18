Kathryn Ann (Glynn) Havens was born to Walter and Kathryn Glynn on June 21, 1941, in rural Anita. She grew up on the farm in Lovilla and Anita.
Kathryn attended country school at Lincoln #6 schoolhouse. In 1955, Kathryn attended Anita High School and graduated in 1959. Following high school, Kathryn attended St. Joseph's College of Nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was employed at the Atlantic Hospital as a surgical nurse. On Dec. 27, 1962, Kathryn was united in marriage to Lawrence Havens at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Reno. To this union they were blessed with five children. The two of them raised their family together in Wiota.
Kathryn was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anita. Over the years, Kathryn spent many hours volunteering. She served as a 4-H leader for the Franklin Farmerettes and Franklin Victory Farmers, a member of the Wiota Flames and the Wiota Boosters, and served on the Wiota City Council. Her hobbies included bowling and reading. Over the years, Kathryn did clerical work at Walnut Grove, Havens Gas Station and Havens Inc. Kathryn was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service from 1979 to 2002 (23 years). After retiring from the postal service, Kathryn was the bookkeeper for Wiota Enterprises. Kathryn was also a pie baker for the Wiota Steakhouse and the Lunch Wagon.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of over 58 years, Lawrence; their children, Ross Havens (Lisa Van Cleave) of Wiota, Brenda (Michael) Williams of Wiota, Gloria (Joe) Pell of Jackson Minn., Darla (Jon) Schaben of Grimes, Craig (Terri) Havens of Polk City, and a God Son, Jeff Eversole of Smithville, Mo.; 23 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Brothers, Walt Glynn of Creston, and Jim (Peg) Glynn of Atlantic; sisters, Regina (Ron) Cronkite of Omaha, Neb., Mary (Tim) Palmer of Missouri Valley, Rita Hall of Grimes, and Sharon (Steve) Westfall of Wiota; and of host of extended family and friends.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Kathryn Glynn; nephews, Travis Mitchell Glynn, James Eugene Bessire; niece, Lisa Marie Cronkite; father and mother-in-law, Ross and Nellie Havens; brother-in-law, Don Havens; sisters-in-law, Pauline Edwards and Margery Bates; and may other loved ones.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be designated at a later date, in honor of Kathryn.
Public visitation will be held from 3 – 7 p.m. with family present from 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21 at the Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Burial to follow at the Weirich Cemetery near Lyman.
