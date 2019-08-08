|
Kayci Emerson, 18, of Fontanelle and Greenfield, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Mercy in Des Moines.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. at the Nodaway Valley High School in Greenfield with burial in the Greenfield Cemetery. Please wear what makes you! Suit, Dress or flannel, etc. Pastor Chuck Spindler of the Crest Baptist Church in Creston will officiate the service. A luncheon will be held at the Nodaway Valley High School following the committal service at the cemetery.
Friends may call at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1 to 7 p.m. The family will greet friends on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Kayci Emerson memorial fund established at the FNB Bank in Greenfield and Fontanelle.
She is survived by her parents, Michelle and Randy Cooke of Fontanelle and Matt and Megan Emerson of Greenfield; significant other, Jovani Morquecho…my boy; siblings, Tristan Cooke, Saber and Koy Brandt, Brysen and Brayden Emerson, Eve, Fatima and Mariya; grandparents, Ed and Helene Rothe, Deborah England, Barb McCrory, David and Karen Peters, Roger and Carole McIntosh and Jean Swafford; many other relatives and friends.
The Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019